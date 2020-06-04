SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 4, 3030 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have announced that detectives have screened charges against the man who reportedly pointed a bow and arrow into a crowd of protesters Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a restricted person are expected to be filed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, an SLCPD tweet says.

“We are expecting them to file today and will make an arrest,” it says. The tweet did not identify the suspect by name. News outlets that interviewed the man have identified him as Taylorsville resident Brandon McCormick.

Protesters had assembled in downtown Salt Lake City to protest the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by white police officers in Minneapolis. The officers involved have since been fired and charged with murder.

At the Salt Lake City protest on Saturday, McCormick told a live news camera that he had yelled “All lives matter,” and protesters had attacked him and pulled him out of his vehicle.

Those at the scene said the man was first wielding a knife, then threatening them with the bow and arrow.

After McCormick drew back the arrow in his bow, which was caught on camera, he was tackled and disarmed by members of the crowd. Police on scene rescued the bloodied man and put him behind their wall of riot shields before retreating.

A few crowd members then flipped McCormick’s car and set it ablaze. It was the second car to be flipped and burned Saturday night, the first being a SLCPD patrol car.

A social media post issued the next day by the Salt Lake City Police Department said charges would be screened in the case.