Ogden man facing 20 sexual exploitation of a minor charges

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is facing 20 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor charges after he allegedly kept a collection of child pornography sorted by age.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Christopher Lee Carey, 36, is facing the second-degree felony charges.

A person Carey had a previously romantic relationship with reported finding images of child pornography on the suspect’s cell phone, the statement said.

“The complainant reported the images to police and was able to provide evidence as well as account information for several cloud storage services that Carey uses to hide the illegal and explicit images,” the statement said. “Your affiant drafted a search warrant for several of the cloud storage devices and discovered hundreds of images of children.”

The images ranged from infants to toddlers to teenagers, with each folder of the

images “organized by age range and category,” the statement said.

“Carey was detained and brought in for questioning and admitted to being responsible for the images of child pornography located in the cloud storage accounts and know that it was wrong and illegal,” the statement said. “Carey additionally admitted to having more images on his cell phone and laptop computer which have access to the same cloud storage services.”

Carey was transported to Weber County Jail Thursday with his bail set at $50,000.