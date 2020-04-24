Ogden police involved in critical incident involving 2 people, stolen car; suspects, uninjured, taken into custody

OGDEN, Utah, April 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police were involved in an officer-involved critical incident late Thursday night, but only a stolen vehicle was hit by gunfire, and the suspects were taken into custody unhurt.

An officer suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Ogden City police were notified by the Utah Highway Patrol at 10:18 p.m. Thursday of a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from troopers and had entered Ogden’s jurisdiction, according to information released by the Ogden City Police Department.

UHP troopers had ended their pursuit near 40th Street and Washington Boulevard, the OCPD statement says.

“Ogden police received information from a citizen the vehicle had pulled into an alley in the area of 800 Kershaw Street,” the OCPD statement says. “Officers approached the vehicle on foot. The two suspects in the vehicle attempted to flee, accelerating toward the officer with the vehicle. One of the officers fired multiple times, striking the vehicle.”

The officer who fired sustained minor injuries. A Gephardt Daily reporter saw a man, possibly the injured officer, standing as a female officer seemed to be examining his forehead. The injured man then got into a patrol car, which drove away at a normal speed.

“Neither of the suspects was injured, and were taken into custody after a brief search of the area,” the OCPD statement says. “There is no danger to the public, and no suspects outstanding. Both suspects are in police custody and being interviewed.

“The Weber County Attorney’s office is investigating in keeping with Ogden City Police Officer-Involved Shooting policy and protocols.”