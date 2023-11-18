Ogden police respond to multiple ‘shots fired’ calls Friday night

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers from the Ogden Police Department are investigating unconfirmed reports of a Friday night double shooting.

The investigation began about 10:34 p.m. when emergency dispatchers received multiple calls of “shots fired” in the vicinity of 500 27th Avenue.

Initial reports, yet to be confirmed by Ogden PD, indicated two people were wounded in the incident, and possible suspects who ran from the scene had been located and were being questioned by police.

Ogden PD is expected to comment on the incident later this morning.

Gephardt Daily will update the article when more information becomes available.