Ogden police: Suspect booked after allegedly assaulting girlfriend, neighbor, responding officer

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man was jailed after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, then an apartment neighbor who tried to come to the woman’s aid, then a police officer who responded to the scene.

The 56-year-old suspect, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of his victim, was charged Sunday on suspicion of:

Assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony

Two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Ogden City police responded to the scene, the Sean Herrick Apartments, 194 25th St., at about 7:34 p.m.

“I located the victim at her apartment, who stated her boyfriend … got upset with her for buying more groceries than necessary. (He) started yelling at her and struck her in the chest with two hands. A female witness heard the assault and yelled for her neighbor’s help.

“The male neighbor came to the apartment door and yelled at (the suspect) to stop. (The suspect) exited the apartment and got into the male victim’s face. (The suspect) grabbed the male victim by both ears and shook his head. (The suspect) then released his ears and punched the male victim in the face. I saw security video footage of the assault against the male victim.

Officers contacted the suspect at his apartment, and he “admitted to assaulting his girlfriend and assaulting his neighbor.

“I informed him he was under arrest and to place his hands behind his back. I put (his) hands behind his back. (He) then pulled away from me, turned around, and punched at my face.”

The man’s punch missed the officer, and an assisting officer punched the suspect’s face, knocking him to the floor. The reporting officer sat on top of the suspect and gave “lawful orders to roll over to his belly and place his hands behind his back.”

The suspect refused and continued fighting officers, his probable cause statement says. He was taken into custody and booked into the Weber County jail, and ordered to be held without bail.