Ogden razes former home of Wildlife Rehabilitation of Northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The building that for years held the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is no more.

“She was a solid building with years of life & purpose left in her. She just needed a little TLC,” said a social media post shared by the organization, ousted from the city-owned building in March after a long battle to stay.

The city informed the rehab center last spring it was declining to renew the organization’s lease for the building, at 1490 Park Blvd., near the Ogden Dinosaur Park, prior to its recent razing.

The center stopped accepting new animals some time ago, and has been fundraising for operations at a facility that may be temporary. Many of the injured small animals have been taken in by other rehab centers to avoid possible euthanization. Volunteer movers have moved the operation to a small facility, about half their previous space, at 332 S. Washington Blvd.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah has been fundraising in hopes of establish a newer, permanent center. For more information on that effort and ongoing plans, click here.