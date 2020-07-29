One dead, 3 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 6 in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and three others injured late Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 6 about two miles west of Sheep Creek, near milepost 193.

Utah Highway Patrol expected to be on scene for several hours, possibly until 9:30 p.m., and drivers should be prepared to detour around the area.

The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m., when a double-tanker semi was either slowed or stopped in the single westbound lane, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street said.

A westbound Dodge pickup truck that was behind the semi failed to stop and struck the left rear corner of the second trailer. This caused the Dodge pickup to rotate into one of the two eastbound lanes, where it was hit by an eastbound Yukon.

The Yukon struck the Dodge almost directly on the driver’s door, Street said, and the driver of the Dodge was killed on impact.

The back end of the Yukon then swung into the second eastbound lane and was struck by an eastbound Ford Fusion.

The Yukon’s driver and the driver of the semi were both flown to area hospitals with critical injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported by ground ambulance with serious injuries.

No names have been released, pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.