One person in extremely critical condition, 3 others injured in T-bone crash in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, July 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority medical personnel were dispatched late Saturday night to a crash that sent four people in one car to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to extremely critical.

The crash occurred at 4620 W. 5215 South at about 11 p.m.

“A southbound car didn’t see or didn’t observe the stop sign and T-boned the other car,” said Lt. Manfred Lassig, watch commander with the Unified Police Department.

“One person in the back seat was ejected out the side window of the car that got T-boned,” Lassig said. That individual, a male, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Another occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Lassig said, in all, one person was transported in extremely critical condition, one in critical condition, and two in poor condition.

The female driver of the car that police say ran the stop sign had minimal injuries from the air bag and the seat belt, Lassig said. She was the vehicle’s only occupant.

The crash analysis reconstruction team was on scene to assist with the investigation, and no further information was immediately available.

