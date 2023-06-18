Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard

June 17 (UPI) — More than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $186 million have been seized by U.S. Coast Guard, officials said Friday.

Coast Guard officials said in a statement that crew members with the Bear, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, offloaded the 14,153 pounds of cocaine in Miami on Friday.

The drugs had been seized as part of nine separate cases in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. Other teams that were a part of the interdiction efforts include crew members of the USS Little Rock, the USCG Donald Horsley and air crew teams.

“The contraband offloaded today represents the professional expertise and dedication of U.S. defense and law enforcement agencies working together to combat the flow of illicit drugs through the Caribbean Region into the United States,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, duty enforcement officer at Coast Guard District Seven.

“This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception, and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews.”

Authorities have also arrested 12 suspected smugglers who face prosecution from the U.S. Justice Department.

Coast Guard officials noted that such efforts in detecting illegal drug traffickers on the high seas typically involve significant coordination with other agencies and international authorities.

Once drug traffickers have been detected in waters near the United States, the U.S. Coast Guard steps in to apprehend the suspects and intercept the illegal drugs.