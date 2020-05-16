Passenger dies after I-15 collision in Payson

PAYSON, Utah, May 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A passenger in a car involved in a crash Thursday in Payson has died.

John C. Evans, 74 and from Mt. Pleasant, succumbed to his injuries later the same evening, the Utah Highway Patrol reports.

The accident happened at about 5 p.m., the UPH statement says. The driver of a Lincoln sedan entered southbound Interstate 15 at 800 South in Payson.

The car began to swerve and went into the far left lane, the statement says. The sedan was struck on the driver’s side by a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer.

“The sedan spun and additionally struck a minivan during the spin,” the UHP statement says. “Following the spin, the sedan came to rest on the left shoulder. On scene, initially the elderly couple in the Lincoln were upgraded in the severity of their conditions with what were believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

After removing the minivan that attached itself to the Lincoln during the collision, “first responders discovered that the elderly couple occupying the Lincoln both had their respective conditions deteriorate to now being life threatening.”

Troopers learned later that Evans succumbed to his injuries about 7:17 p.m. the same day, the statement said.