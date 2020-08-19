Payson police release name of victim in brutal sledgehammer attack

PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Payson Police Department has released the name of the victim of an aggravated attempted murder that occurred Friday in the area of 600 E. 500 North.

According to a Payson Police post on Facebook, the victim’s immediate family has authorized the release of the following information.

Benjamin Partridge, 41, a resident of Payson, is currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit. He is listed in stable, but critical condition.

Partridge was severely beaten with a sledgehammer on Aug. 14, and his numerous injuries include a fractured skull, collapsed lung, damaged liver, damaged spleen, damaged kidneys, fractured hip, fractured rib, injuries to his eyes, and other injuries associated with the attack.

Anyone who wants to make a donation to help with the mounting medical costs can visit a GoFundMe account in his name or Venmo @Benjamin-Partridge-5.

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody at Slate Canyon Youth Detention and, at last report from authorities, he is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of child abuse, burglary of a dwelling, obstruction of justice, two charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

The additional charges stem from witness reports that the suspect, whose name is not being released because of his juvenile status, was seen by a woman while he was beating Partridge with the sledgehammer. The woman, Partridge’s neighbor, yelled at the suspect to stop.

“The suspect then turned his attention to her, and walked toward her home, which is a daycare facility,” police said in an August 15 news release. “The suspect proceeded to strike the children and another adult with his fists, and then fled the area.”

Police said six to seven preschool-aged children suffered superficial injuries.

After a series of leads provided by the public, investigators were able to identify the suspect, a subsequent news release said. At approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, he chose to turn himself in to the police department, and was taken into custody without further incident.