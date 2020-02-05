Pedestrian hit by car, critically injured in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after he was struck by a car in West Valley City.

The accident happened at about 6:30 p.m., West Valley City Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told Gephardt Daily. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, near 3100 South on 3200 West.

“He was walking northbound on 3200 West and a car hit him,” Vainuku said. “He was wearing dark clothing and walking toward the bike lane.”

Vainuku said the man was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. She had no additional details on injuries or the victim’s age.

The woman driver of the car which hit the man remained on the scene and was cooperating with police, Vainuku said. There were no initial indications that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, she added.

