Pedestrian killed by semi near I-15 ramp in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a semi in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of 600 South and 500 West, at the bottom of an Interstate 15 off ramp.

“We are investigating a fatal auto pedestrian accident at 500 W. and 600 S.,” said a tweet issued just before noon by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“An individual was hit by a semi truck and died on scene. The driver is on scene and is cooperative. Eastbound 600 S. and off ramps from I-15 and I-80 will be closed for several hours.”

A subsequent tweet said the road had reopened. No information about the victim has been release.