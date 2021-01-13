Pence declines to invoke 25th Amendment as House debates resolution

Vice President Mike Pence rejected a call to invoke the 25th Amendment and declare President Donald Trump unfit for office as the House debated a resolution urging him to do so. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

WASHINGTON,D.C., Jan. 12, 2021 (UPI) — Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday night declined to invoke the 25th amendment as the House reconvened for a vote urging him to do so.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said he did not believe invoking the 25th amendment to deem President Donald Trump unfit for office would be “in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution” and asked the chamber to avoid actions that would “further divide and inflame passions of the moment” following Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol building.

