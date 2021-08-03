Pentagon placed under lockdown after incident outside building reportedly leaves officer dead

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — The Pentagon was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a shooting and the death of an officer at the Washington, D.C., building.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted there was an “active crime scene” and ordered the public to stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform at the Defense Department headquarters. A followup tweet indicated two entrances remained closed, but one corridor was open for pedestrian traffic.

Two unnamed law enforcement sources told CNN a police officer was shot in the incident, but later reports by other major agencies have indicated that although there was a shot fired, the officer who died had been stabbed.

Gephardt Daily will have a clarification has details are confirmed.