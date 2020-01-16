Pickup crashes into mailbox, power poles, tree in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck crashed into multiple obstacles, including a power pole and a tree Thursday morning along Wall Avenue in Ogden, and Rocky Mountain Power crews were still on scene several hours later.

The crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m. when a GMC Sierra pickup truck, heading north on Wall just north of Second Street, veered off the road and struck a delineator post, a mailbox and a Utah Transit Authority bus sign, Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon told Gephardt Daily.

The pickup continued north on Wall for roughly a block, until it was just north of Southwell Street, where it again veered into another delineator post, a power pole and a tree, leaving a trail of shattered glass, metal and shredded timber.

Eynon said the driver was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver has not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation, and officials are looking into driving under the influence as a possible factor.

Northbound traffic was diverted for about 20 minutes while the scene was cleared, Eynon said. Some residences in the immediate area lost power for only about five minutes.

Around 1:30 p.m., a crash between two passenger cars occurred at Wall Avenue and Southwell Street, possibly because a driver was inattentive or because the traffic lights at Second Street had been out due to the earlier crash. Lt. Eynon said there were no injuries in the later accident.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.