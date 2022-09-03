Pickup truck driver struck by semi, killed after attempting U-turn in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a Nissan truck pulling a small trailer in Grand County died Saturday after he made a U-turn on State Route 191 and was struck by a semi.

The man, alone in his vehicle, was traveling south near SR-191 at 2:22 a.m. when he pulled over on the right shoulder, then re-entered the roadway to make a U-turn.

“Consequently, the Nissan was struck by a semi-truck pulling a tank of liquid nitrogen,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The male driver of the Nissan sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene. The male driver of the semi-truck received no injuries.”

The name of the victim has not been released. Gephardt Daily will have additional information if details are released.