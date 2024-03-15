Pierce Brosnan fined for standing on thermal feature at Yellowstone

MAMMOTH, Wyoming, March 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Actor Pierce Brosnan was fined $1,540 for standing on a thermal feature at Yellowstone National Park in November 2023.

Brosnan, 70, of Malibu, California, was fined $500 and required to make a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund, as well as pay a $30 court processing fee and a $10 special assessment, under the sentence imposed Thursday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick.

Brosnan pleaded guilty to foot travel in a thermal area. In November 2023, the actor uploaded pictures to his Instagram page showing him standing on a thermal feature at Mammoth Hot Springs.

There are signs posted in the area that warn visitors of the dangers of thermal features and state that visitors must remain on the designated boardwalks and trails.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office asked the court to sentence Brosnan to 2 years’ probation and the maximum fine of $5,000.

Brosnan played James Bond in four movies, beginning with “GoldenEye” in 1995 and ending with 2002’s “Die Another Day.” He also starred in TV’s “Remington Steele” from 1982 to 1987.

“The National Park Service (NPS) reminds Yellowstone visitors that the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin, and scalding water is just below the surface,” NPS said in a news release.

“Therefore, trespassing on thermal features is dangerous and can harm delicate natural resources within the park. Additionally, the park was established primarily to protect these hydrothermal areas. NPS encourages visitors to exercise extreme caution around thermal features by staying on boardwalks and trails.”

NPS also urges visitors to protect themselves and the fragile environment by taking the Yellowstone Pledge: Act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.

Anyone who sees someone in person or online whose behavior might hurt them, others or the park is encouraged to tell a ranger. For incidents in the park, visitors can dial 911.

For more information about safety at Yellowstone National Park, visit the NPS website.