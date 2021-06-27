Pilot dead after small plane crashes into North Logan home

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, June 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small plane was killed Saturday night when the aircraft he was in crashed into a North Logan home.

The rear-engine experimental plane went down at about 8:40 p.m., slamming into the roof of a residence in the area at 2195 Meadowlark Lane.

“Nobody on the ground was injured, and no one was in the house,” Chief Ulysses Black, North Park Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “We did identify one deceased individual in the plane. NTSB will be sending investigator to the scene in the morning. Currently, death notifications are being made.

“The state medical examiner is on scene, and will conduct their investigation, then the individual will be transported for an autopsy.”

A check of the plane’s history shows the amphibious aircraft is a Progressive Aerodyne SeaRay registered out of state.

According to Ulysses, officers responded from the North Park Police Department, Smithfield Police Department, Logan City Police and Fire, and North Logan Fire and Paramedics.

“We will have officers stationed here until the NTSB takes over the scene,” he said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.