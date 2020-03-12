Police: 2 booked for attempted murder, 2 hospitalized after argument in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after police South Salt Lake police say the two attempted to murder another male and female.

The suspects allegedly doused the victims with gasoline, a statement from the SSLPD says. The female victim was able to summon police.

“Police arrived and contacted a terrified 29 year-old female victim who had been beaten and doused with gasoline,” says a SSCPD statement released at 10 p.m. Wednesday. “The female victim told police they needed to hurry to help her 33 year-old male friend who was being beaten and soaked with gasoline.”

The female victim led police to a second-floor unit at the Mountain Shadows Apartment complex, 3856 W. 565 South, where she and male companion had been assaulted, the statement says.

“As police were going up the stairs to the apartment a strong odor of gasoline was present that verified the details given by the female victim,” the statement says.

“Police called out into the apartment for the occupants to come out. A 25 year-old female, Tausaafia Kayla Fitisemanu came out of the apartment and a short time later a 27 year-old male, Tymel Devonne Hicks walked out. Both were taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.”

Hicks and Fitisemanu each face initial charges of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Attempted murder, a second-degree felony

The victims were transported to an area hospital, and are expected to recover, the statement says.

The SSCPD statement also indicated the dispute was over missing property. When

completed the case will be screened by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

“This is an active ongoing investigation and additional information is limited,” the police statement says.