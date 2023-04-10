Police: 5 dead, 6 injured in downtown Louisville shooting

April 10 (UPI) — Louisville Metro Police said five people died and six others were injured — including an officer responding to the scene — during a mass shooting in a bank lobby in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said emergency personnel transported six people to the University of Louisville Hospital. The condition of the officer was not known.

The person suspected of carrying out the shooting is dead, according to authorities, but police said they could not confirm the circumstances around his death.

Officers arrived at Old National Bank on Main Street at about 8:30 p.m., EDT. Police said the arriving officers took on gunfire at the bank. No further details were given. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said updates will be given later Monday.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have both responded to the scene.

Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement shortly after the message by Louisville Police, saying he was traveling to the city.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said on Twitter.

This is a developing story.