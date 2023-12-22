Police announce 2 arrests in firearms burglary at Cedar City store

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been arrested following a monthlong investigation into firearms stolen from a Cedar City store.

The Cedar City Police Department announced the arrests Friday following a joint investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into the Nov. 22 burglary at C-A-L Ranch Stores, 750 S. Main St.

Police say the suspects broke into the store after it was closed and stole a large amount of firearms from display cases and gun racks.

The arrested suspects are believed to be connected to similar robberies in the Cedar City area, police said.

“During the execution of search warrants at various locations associated with the suspects, investigators recovered a significant amount of stolen merchandise from C-A-L Ranch,” Cedar City police said in a news release.

“The Cedar City Police Department wishes to express gratitude to the ATF and local law enforcement agencies for their collaboration and expertise, which significantly contributed to the successful outcome of this investigation.

“Additionally, we appreciate the vigilance and cooperation of the community, which played a crucial role in providing valuable information that aided law enforcement in swiftly closing this case.”

No other information about the suspects arrested was released Friday.

ATF offered a reward of up to $2,500, with a match from the National Sports Shooting Foundation, for information leading to an arrest in the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at 435-586-2956.