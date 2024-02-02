Update: Bountiful woman missing since Wednesday located

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a Bountiful woman who has been missing since Wednesday has been located.

April Bowden left her apartment Wednesday without a vehicle, cellphone or money, Bountiful police said on social media.

Police said there was “concern for April’s wellbeing due to medical concerns.”

A 2 p.m. update to the post said Bowden had been located but no other information was provided.

