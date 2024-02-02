Update: Bountiful woman missing since Wednesday located

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a Bountiful woman who has been missing since Wednesday has been located.

April Bowden left her apartment Wednesday without a vehicle, cellphone or money, Bountiful police said on social media.

Police said there was “concern for April’s wellbeing due to medical concerns.”

A 2 p.m. update to the post said Bowden had been located but no other information was provided.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here