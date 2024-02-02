Police ask for help finding Bountiful woman missing since Wednesday

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Bountiful woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

April Bowden left her apartment Wednesday without a vehicle, cellphone or money, Bountiful police said on social media.

“There is concern for April’s wellbeing due to medical concerns,” the post says.

Bowden was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tennis shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-298-6000 and reference case No. 824-02002.