Police ask for help finding missing Stansbury Park man with dementia

TOOELE, Utah, March 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a Stansbury Park man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Chris Chase was last seen leaving his residence on Stratford Drive about 8:30 a.m., the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

Chase is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray T-shirt that says “Everything is going to be alright,” the post says.

Anyone with information about Chase’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.