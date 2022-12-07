Police called to Ted Cruz’s home in Texas due to ‘family matter’

HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders in Houston, Texas were dispatched to the home of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz early Tuesday night with reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds.

According to Houston’s local ABC affiliate KTRK, police and medical personnel were called Cruz’s residence in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood around 7:44 p.m. When they arrived, they reportedly found the juvenile with “self-inflicted stab wounds on their arms.”

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment, KTRK reported.

A spokesperson for Cruz’s office released a statement saying, “This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

Cruz was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the incident, KTRK said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 988.