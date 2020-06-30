Police ID victim in West Valley City Peachwood Park homicide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police Department has released the name of the victim of a homicide Sunday in Peachwood Park.

Edwin B. Reyes, 17, was fatally shot at about 7:15 p.m. in the park near 3525 W. 3965 South, police said.

911 operators said they received numerous calls reporting “shots fired” at the park. When officers arrived, they found Reyes in extremely critical condition. Police indicated he died on scene a few moments later.

The investigation into the homicide is being conducted by the West Jordan Police Department because of a conflict of interest. Reyes was related to a West Valley City PD employee, police said.

On Sunday night, Roxanne Vainuku, spokeswoman for WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily investigators were still gathering evidence and canvassing the area for witnesses. She said they had yet to determine a motive in the shooting.

No further information was available Monday.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.