Police identify woman found deceased in South Jordan home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found shot Monday morning inside a home in South Jordan.

South Jordan Police Sgt. Sam Winkler told Gephardt Daily that officers were initially called a little after 6 a.m. Monday on a report of domestic violence between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Winkler said the boyfriend, whose name has not been released, is the person who made the call.

When officers arrived at the home, near 10200 South and Jordan Creek Drive (900 West), the boyfriend had already left. Winkler had no information as to whether the officers made contact with anyone at the residence.

At about 9:40 a.m., a friend of the woman went to the home to do a welfare check, and found her deceased inside with a gunshot wound, Winkler said.

Winkler said it has not yet been determined if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, and officials are waiting to hear from the Office of the Medical Examiner on the results of an autopsy.

The deceased woman has been identified as Ashley Sorenson, 35. Winkler said Sorenson’s last known residence was in Park City.

The boyfriend and the friend who went to check on the woman are both cooperating with the police.

No further information is being released Monday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details become known.