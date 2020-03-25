Police investigate double-fatal crash on U.S. 89 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were fatally injured in a head-on collision late Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 89.

Lt. Fitzpatrick, with the Layton Police Department, said the crash occurred just south of Tanglewood Drive at about 11:10 p.m.

A Mazda sedan, driven by a 30-year-old man, was heading south on Highway 89, while a 50-year-old woman was driving north in a Kia SUV.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the male in the Mazda crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with the Kia head-on,” Fitzpatrick told Gephardt Daily.

The male driver was ejected from the Mazda, Fitzpatrick said.

The drivers, both residents of Layton, were the only occupants of the vehicles.

Fitzpatrick said next of kin have been notified, but the names of the deceased have not been made public in order to give the families time to contact other relatives.

U.S. 89 northbound is closed at Mutton Hollow Road and southbound is closed at Oak Hills Drive. Traffic is advised to use an alternative route and avoid the area. The estimated clearance time is 4 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.