Police investigate drive-by shooting in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 25, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to calls of shots fired Wednesday night on Daffodil Way and arrived to find damage to a home and vehicle.

The calls reporting the gunfire came in around 8:20 p.m., and officers were still on scene gathering evidence 90 minutes later. The incident is being investigated as a drive-by shooting.

West Jordan Police Sgt. Burdette Shumway said people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured. There was some property damage to a car and the home that was targeted, though.

Shumway said nothing indicates that this incident is gang-related. However, “drive-by shootings are generally not random,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.