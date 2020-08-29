Police investigate fatal crash in Kearns, 5600 West closed in both directions

KEARNS, Utah, Aug. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was fatally injured when her vehicle T-boned a car that was pulling out of the Thomas Jefferson Junior High School parking lot late Friday night. Two other people were injured in the crash.

Sgt. Melody Gray, with the Unified Police Department, said officers were at the junior high school, at 5850 S. 5600 West, to meet with a woman who had put in a “keep the peace” call, such as when someone is going to get their belongings from an estranged party and requests that officers be present.

The officers and the woman were leaving to go to another location, Gray said, and as the woman pulled out to the street, her car was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The 36-year-old woman who was driving the southbound vehicle died at the scene, and a 14-year-old girl who also was in the vehicle was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The 26-year-old woman whose car was T-boned was transported in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center.

The officers who had gone to the junior high school witnessed the accident and “immediately responded and attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately it didn’t work out,” Gray said.

The crash analysis reconstruction team has been called to the scene to do a thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened, Gray said, and to ascertain any factors that contributed to the accident.

The 5600 West roadway is shut down both north- and southbound and will be for the next several hours, Gray said.