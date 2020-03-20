Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah, March 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Main Street in downtown Vernal.

According to a statement from the Vernal Police Department, probation officers were attempting to make contact with a probationer about 11:10 p.m. when they put out a call for back-up.

Officers from Vernal P.D. and Uintah County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist.

“They encountered the probationer, who had his hands concealed around his waist,” the police statement said. “An officer believed the individual had a weapon. When the individual advanced on the officer, a K9 was deployed and engaged the suspect. Shots were fired by at least one officer.”

The probationer was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be evaluated, police said. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police closed Main Street from 500 West to 700 West and are detouring all traffic around that area. The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours to preserve the integrity of the crime scene.

Detectives from Utah County are en route to Vernal to conduct the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.