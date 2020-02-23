Police investigate stabbing in Ogden, victim transported to hospital

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are at the scene of a stabbing Saturday night near 20th Street and Washington Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. to 2080 Washington Blvd., where the victim was found wounded and lying on the ground.

A clerk at the nearby Petro Mart gas station and convenience store told Gephardt Daily that a man came running into the store and said to call 911 to report a stabbing.

The clerk made the call, then went outside and saw a man lying on the ground.

“He was bleeding a lot. Medics got here pretty quick, though,” the clerk said.

Police taped off a section of the property from the building to the sidewalk along Washington Boulevard as they began to check the area for evidence. Crime Scene Investigators then arrived to begin their investigation.

A news release from Ogden Police Department about two hours after the stabbing said the victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the leg, and the suspect is in custody.

“All involved parties were acquaintances,” the news release said.

The investigation is still underway.

