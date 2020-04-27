Police look for 3 suspects after man shot in Midvale home

MIDVALE, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday night by one of three strangers who were near his home and told him they were lost.

Lt. Paul Barker, with the Unified Police Department, said officers were called at 10:09 p.m. to the area of 7600 S. State St. on a report of a shooting.

The victim saw three men in a car on the property and went out to talk with them.

“He asked them why they were there, and they said they were lost,” Barker said. “Then they pepper-sprayed him.”

As the victim ran back to his home, one of the men followed him, forced the door open, and shot him in the neck, Barker said.

The victim was transported by Unified Fire Authority to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Barker said the suspects were described as three Hispanic or Polynesian men in a black, four-door car.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is urged to call Unified Police dispatch at 801-743-3000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.