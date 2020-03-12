Police: Man held without bail after assaulting, seriously injuring Ogden Police lieutenant

OGDEN, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man is being held in the Weber County Jail without bail after police say he assaulted an Ogden City Police officer who tried to detain him.

The officer, Lt. Jordan Winder, suffered a concussion from a headbutt, one broken forearm bone, cuts and bruises, and two chipped teeth, a probable cause statement says.

Suspect Leroy Edward Bell was booked on suspicion of the following:

Aggravated assault, violence to injure, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor

Assault on a peace officer in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

False personal info with intent to be another actual person, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The probable cause statement says Winder stopped Bell at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the corner of 26th Street and Washington Boulevard.

“As Officer J. Winder was stopping with the male, he requested another officer to respond,” the statement says. “I, Officer J. Wilson, and other officers drove towards the area and soon after Officer J. Winder could be heard struggling with the suspect over his radio and he advised he was chasing the suspect on foot.”

Wilson and others responded to the area and found Bell’s bicycle and the Ogden patrol car. Winder radioed that he was a block away. Bell had fled before being tripped and held down by two concerned citizens, both adult males, the statement said. The men flagged down the arriving police cars. Wilson cuffed Bell, it says.

“Officer J. Winder met with officers very shortly after and advised he was injured as well and needed medical attention. Officer J. Winder had obvious injuries to his arm and he had lacerations around his nose and face. Officer J. Winder stated that his teeth were chipped as well, but he was not able to give me much more information prior to being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.”

The witnesses said Winder had attempted to stop Bell, and one said “that he observed the male on the bicycle cock his head back and headbutt Officer J. Winder in the face before fleeing on foot. (The same witness) stated that he observed the officer struggling to detain the suspect and he jumped out of the vehicle he was in and began chasing the suspect on foot.”

Another witness tripped Bell, the first said, and the two helped Winder detain Bell until additional officers arrived.

In bags owned by Bell, drug syringes and a liquid that tested positive for meth were found, the statement says. Wilson also learned that Bell identified himself by the wrong first name, “Ryan,” to Winder. Bell later said Ryan is the name of his brother, the probable cause statement says.