Police: Man threatens to kill FrontRunner host after asked to wear mask

CLEARFIELD, Utah, April 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Davis County Jail Saturday after he allegedly threatened to kill a FrontRunner host after she asked him to put on a mask.

Adam Robin Green, 39, was charged on suspicion of:

Assault against a police officer/military service member, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

A probable cause statement filed in the case says that on Saturday, office from the Utah Transit Authority was dispatched to the Clearfield FrontRunner station on a report of a male that was on the train threatening a train host.

The officer arrived at the station and found the suspect had left the train, and was pacing on the platform, “throwing stuff around,” the statement says.

The officer approached Green, the statement said, noting the suspect appeared agitated.

“As I was speaking to Adam he made several statements that he was not going to stay and that he had to leave,” the statement says. “When I told him that he was not free to leave he squared off to me and told me that he was going to fuck me up and that I was going to have to shoot him in order to make him stay. I attempted to calm Adam down but he kept making the same statements and started to move towards me as he was telling me that he was going to fuck me up.”

The officer was able to convince Green to provide his name and birthday, and to sit on the ground.

“As he was seated there I asked him what had happened on the train. Adam advised that the girl (train host) approached him and told him to wear a mask,” Green’s probable cause statement says. “Adam told me that he told the train host approached him three times and he told her to stay back six feet and if she comes near him he was going to fuck her up. He made several comments to me that when he gets out he was going to shoot me, he also commented saying that if he pulls something out it’s going ‘boom,’ straight to the head.

“He told me that he was trained to kill and when she gets out she (train host) will be dead. He also made comment that if I lay hands on him he was going to fuck me up, he told me that’s not a threat, that’s a god damn promise.”

UTA dispatch advised the officer Green had also threatened to shoot officers in Salt Lake City.

Once Clearfield Police officers arrived, Green was handcuffed and searched, since he had said he had a knife. Green was uncooperative, and continued to tell officers “he was going to fuck us up and if he wanted to hurt us, he could have.”

Green was shackled and put in a police car, where he was able to move his cuffed wrists from behind him to the front of his body. Officers told him the cuffs would have to be put in back. The UTA officer attempted to help Green out of the patrol car, then he punched the officer several times in the face, and kicked him in the shoulder and arm.

The UTA and Clearfield officers removed Green from the patrol car, fixed his cuffs, then did a more thorough search, finding drug paraphrenia in the pockets of of the suspects cargo pants, the statement says. No weapon was located.

Once Green was returned to the back of the police vehicle, he began banging his head on the window, the statement says.

“I spoke to the train host (victim) of this case. She advised that she approached the male in the comet car (older car of train) and asked him to turn down his music because it was really loud, she also advised that she asked him to put a mask on. She left and later returned to do her checks of the train. She advised that when she entered the train car, Adam started to yell at her, saying, ‘You mother fucker, I have a knife, I told you bitch to stay right there and to not come any closer.'”

The host said that the male at one point stood up and started to move towards her “saying that he was going to kill her if she makes one more step towards him. The train host advised that she was scared and didn’t know what to do other than to move away from him because she felt that he was going to stab her,” the statement says.

“The train host indicated that the male asked what she was going to do, ‘call the cops?’

“I instructed my partner with UTA to transport Adam to the Davis County Jail before Adam hurt himself further by hitting his head on the window. Adam was transported to the jail and booked in on several charges.”

Green’s bail was set at $5,260.