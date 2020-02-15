Police release emotional 911 call after disappearance of S.C. girl Faye Marie Swetlik, later found deceased

Editor’s note: Faye’s last name was originally released as “Svetlik,” but has since been corrected to “Swetlik.”

CAYCE, South Carolina, Feb. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cayce, South Carolina police have released an emotional 911 call made on Monday, Feb. 10, after 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was discovered missing.

In the recording, the child’s mother, sobbing, tells an operator that Faye was last seen an hour earlier, and describes what the little girl was wearing.

The recording is even harder to listen to knowing the outcome of the investigation. Investigators revealed in a news conference on Thursday that Faye’s body had been found in a wooded area in her neighborhood, and a man from the area was found deceased in his residence.

On Friday, the Cayce Department of Public Safety called another press conference to update: Investigators found evidence in the trash can of the deceased man — 30-year-old Cody Taylor — and that evidence linked Faye to Taylor.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials wanted citizens to know they believe there is no dangerous suspect outstanding, they said at a Friday news conference.

To hear the 911 call, which many will find disturbing, click on the player below.