Police respond to shooting in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to the scene of a shooting that occurred in North Ogden overnight Friday.

Officers shut down 1700 North from Washington Boulevard to one block east of Washington as they searched for shell casings, using flashlights to illuminate the dark street.

North View Fire Department also responded and transported an individual to the hospital.

Scanner chatter indicated that a 20-year-old man had been wounded, but it is still very early in the investigation, and officials have not yet confirmed any details about the shooting.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.