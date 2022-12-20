Police: Rose Park shooting suspect held woman inside her home; now facing 9 felonies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect arrested after police say he fired on a man whose car he was attempting to steal faced even more charges after telling officers why he was allegedly in the Rose Park neighborhood.

Suspect Angel Tinajero, 22, “after being taken into custody the A/P (accused person) told officers that he had been inside the home talking to an old lady as an excuse for being in the area.”

The woman was interviewed by Salt Lake City police, and said the suspect entered her residence unexpectedly.

“She stated that she was sitting on her couch when a male entered her home without her permission. She stated the A/P was very nervous and acting strange. The victim felt trapped and that she had no way to get away.

“The victim was told not to call police and felt that if she tried something bad would happen. The victim stated that the A/P held her in her home for over two hours before he left. While inside, the victim offered the A/P her deceased husband’s clothing in an effort to get him to leave.”

As a result of the alleged crimes against the male car owner and the female homeowner, Tinajero now faces initial charges of:

Kidnapping, a second-degree felony

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Police response

SLCPD officers were called at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1000 north block of American Beauty drive.

“Once on scene, officer’s were advised that the male A/P was seen standing in the victim’s driveway attempting to break into the victim’s vehicle,” Tinajero’s charging documents say.

“The victim confronted the A/P, at which time the A/P pointed and fired a gun towards the victim. The bullet struck the home narrowly missing the victim.”

Tinajero then crossed the street and entered a black Nissan Murano that was parked on the street in front of another residence, then drove the car west onto Sterling Drive, the probable cause statement says.

Arriving officers were told the suspect may have been related to the registered owner of the Nissan Murano. Using this information they located the A/P exiting a home at approximately 1400 hours.”

The A/P was walking down the driveway of (a Sterling Avenue residence) and was taken into custody.

The alleged crimes were committed while Tinajero was on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge. The probable cause statement says he is homeless.

A police update issued Monday says police were able to locate the gun believed used in the incident.

Tinajero was ordered to be held without bail.