Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion

May 13 (UPI) — Investigators looking into the shooting death of a Texas woman this week say the killing was an act of revenge for her having an abortion.

The victim, 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez, had just returned to Dallas after travelling to Colorado to have an abortion and investigators say her boyfriend, Harold Lavance Thompson, 22, shot her dead Wednesday morning, according to arrest warrant affidavits obtained by CNN and the Dallas Morning News.

The affidavits revealed that Gonzalez “went to Colorado to get an abortion and returned the night before. It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child. The suspect did not want the complainant to get an abortion.”

Investigators said Thompson was captured on surveillance footage arguing with Gonzalez near a gas station and choking her. Gonzalez was able to break free but was shot in the head as she fled, police said. Thompson then fired several shots into Gonzalez as she lay on the ground.

Thompson was taken into custody and charged with murder, impeding breath or circulation and assault of a family member.

Additionally, there was “an active family violence strangulation warrant” against Thompson for which “Gonzalez was the victim.”

Gonzalez’s mother told KXAS-TV that Thompson had been abusive.

“I looked at her beaten, he no longer let her talk to anyone, he took everything from her,” she said.

Gonzalez’s funeral will be held on Monday.