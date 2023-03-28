Police say Nashville school shooter was being treated for emotional disorder

March 28 (UPI) — Nashville police said on Tuesday the shooter who killed six people at a Tennessee Christian school had been receiving treatment for an emotional disorder.

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake said 28-year-old Audrey Hale had received treatment but that it had been hidden from authorities. Drake did not elaborate on the specifics of her condition or the emotional disorder.

Hale, who identified as transgender, purchased seven firearms from five different stores over the last few years, Drake said, adding that Hale’s parents were unaware of the number of weapons Hale had.

“They felt that she had one weapon and that she sold it,” Drake told reporters, according to CBS News.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released the graphic footage from the body cameras of Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, who fired on Hale.

As fire alarms are blaring in the video, it shows the officers running up a stairwell and then confronting the shooter.

The officers fired several shots, killing the suspect, whose body is show on the ground at the end of the footage.

“Suspect down, suspect down,” Collazo can be heard saying over the radio.

Video released earlier by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Hale driving up in a car and then shooting out windows at the school. Hale then enters the school holding an apparent assault rifle and wearing a red hat and a white shirt. Hale, who identified as transgender, is then shown moving throughout the school while carrying the weapon.

In a statement Monday night, the Metro Nashville Police Department said a call came in concerning shots fired at the school at 10:13 a.m., with officers arriving to confront Hale on the second floor in a common area as she was firing through a window at arriving police cars.

The three children killed in Monday’s shooting were all 9 years old and were identified by police as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs. The adults killed were Katherine Koonce, 60, who was the head of the school; Cynthia Peak, 61, who was a substitute teacher; and Mike Hill, 61, a custodian, according to investigators.

The shooting appears to have been a targeted attack, Drake said.

“We have a manifesto. We have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this day and actual incident. We have a map drawn out about how this was all going to take place,” Drake told reporters.

“I was literally moved to tears to see this as the kids were being ushered out of the building,” Drake said. “It could have been far worse.”

A search warrant executed at Hale’s Brightwood Avenue residence produced a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and “other evidence,” police said.

“Writings recovered from Hale revealed that her attack was calculated and planned,” the department said.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden reiterated his call for an assault weapons ban.

“The majority of the American people think having assault weapons is bizarre; it’s a crazy idea,” Biden said. “They’re against that. And so, I think the Congress should be passing the assault weapons ban.”

Nashville police release footage of Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old, who killed six people at a Tennessee Christian school on Monday. Photo Metropolitan Nashville Police Department