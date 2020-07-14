Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Murray, Midvale and West Valley City armed robberies

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified, West Valley, and Murray police departments are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the armed robberies of three EZ Pawn stores within the past week.

The first robbery occurred at 3:35 p.m. July 6 at the Murray store at 80 E. 4500 South. The male suspect went into the store, brandished a weapon, and fired three shots before leaving, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The second robbery took place at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in the Midvale store at 50 W. 7200 South. The suspect entered the store, brandished a weapon, and fired one round before leaving.

The third robbery was at 10:49 a.m. Monday in the West Valley City store at 3105 W. 3500 South. The suspect went into the store, brandished a weapon, but did not fire it.

In each robbery, when the suspect entered the store, he ordered everyone in the store to get on the ground.

During the robberies on Sunday and Monday, the suspect “wore an Infamous Modelo shirt with a female on the front in between two cars and a bandana covering her nose and mouth,” the news release said.

He also carried in a black bag as he entered the stores.

He appears to have darker skin, brown curly hair, a tattoo on his left forearm, and a tattoo on the back of his neck.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has seen this man or who has any surveillance video from the areas of the robberies is asked to call the appropriate detective listed below:

Detective Heatherlyn Lohrke, Unified Police, Case No. 20-79601, at 385-468-9815

Detective Kevin Barrett, West Valley City, Case No. 20I017048, at 801-963-3581

Detective Chad Toole, Murray, Case No. 20C011968, at 801-840-4000