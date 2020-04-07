Police: Self-proclaimed ‘Superman’ charged with robbery, assault in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who reportedly referred to himself as “Superman” as he allegedly assaulted a first clerk at a Kaysville convenience store, then a responding officer, has been booked into jail.

Melekioe Faamanatuga, 26, has been charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated robbery, serious bodily injury upon another, a first-degree felony

Assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed on the case says that at 9:39 p.m. Saturday, Kaysville Police officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 385 W. 200 North after a holdup alarm was reported.

“Officers quickly converged on the store and found that the clerk of the store had been assaulted and reported the suspect had stolen a pack of cigarettes,” the statement says. “The clerk provided a description of the suspect.

“Minutes later, officers located Melekiole Faamanatuga sitting in the driveway of the Wendy’s located directly next door, to the east of the 7-Eleven matching the description of the suspect. Melekiole did not follow officers commands to lay down and instead attempted to stand up.”

Officers forced Faamanatuga to the ground, but the suspect continued to resist.

“As Officer Jensen of the Kaysville Police Department was detaining Melekiole, Melekiole reached behind his head and struck Officer Jensen twice in the left side of his head with a closed fist,” charging documents say.

“Melekiole continued to physically resist the efforts of approximately eight officers to detain him and fought through a taser deployment.”

Officers searched Faamanatuga, and found a pack of Kool 100 cigarettes was near where he was sitting at the Wendy’s. There was no money found in Melekiole’s possession, the statement says.

“The clerk reported that the suspect had taken a pack of the same cigarettes. The clerk reported the suspect made several references to being ‘Superman.’ While at the jail, again resisting efforts of deputies and officers to place him in a holding cell, the suspect made a statement of being ‘Superman.'”

Once restrained and somewhat calmed, Faamanatuga spoke quickly and nearly non-stop, and “he quickly changed topics and made nonsensical statements,” the statement says. The suspect also rocked, which the officer said was a common sign of intoxication.

The 7-Eleven said he intended to seek medical care for a possibly broken nose, which would not stop bleeding, the statement said.

“I reviewed the in-store surveillance video and observed Melekiole strike the clerk several times with a closed fist, winding his entire body to use the maximum force possible.”

Faamanatuga is being held without bail.