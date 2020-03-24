Police: Woman, 60, booked into jail after shoplifting, fleeing police, hitting patrol car in Davis County

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old woman was booked into the Davis County Jail after police say she stole items from a retail store in Centerville, then struck a patrol car when an officer tried to stop her.

Combined probable cause statements filed in the associated cases say Lynne Marie Grosshans has been charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond to the command of a police officer, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Interfering with an officer, a class B misdemeanor

Accident involving property damage, duties of operator, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Retail theft, a class B misdemeanor

The incident began early Friday afternoon, a probable cause statement says. An officer was dispatched to 221 W. Parrish Lane, Centerville, on a report of a retail theft in progress.

“Walmart Asset Protection informed that the subject had concealed two cans of Febreze air freshener without paying,” the statement says. “The subject exited the store passing all points of sale and exited the store prior to our arrival. Walmart Asset Protection informed that the subject had been previously trespassed from Walmart properties on 6/22/2017,

5/17/2018 and 3/21/2019.”

A Centerville Police officer noted the vehicle “driving westbound on Parrish Lane towards Interstate 15,” the statement says. “The subject proceeded southbound on Interstate 15 as Officer Jackson initiated his emergency lights and sirens. Officer Jackson continued southbound and the subject would not yield to Officer Jackson.”

“Officer Jackson cancelled his pursuit southbound Interstate 15. The subject was stopped by Officer Jones from Woods Cross Police at 1440 N. 500 West in Woods Cross City.”

Woods Cross Officer Jones “initiated his red and blue emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle which was coming towards him head on,” the statement says. “Lynne’s vehicle then struck Officer Jones’s patrol vehicle. Lynne refused to get out of the vehicle and had to be removed after several loud and clear commands to exit the vehicle.”

During the case, Grosshans committed several traffic violations, and “also hit another vehicle prior to hitting Officer Jones’s vehicle,” the statement says.

Grosshans’ bail was set at $10,000.