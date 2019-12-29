Police: Woman facing charge of attempted murder in North Salt Lake stabbing

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A North Salt Lake woman was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged on suspicion of attempted murder after police say she stabbed a man during a domestic assault.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court in Farmington, North Salt Lake officers responded at about 2 a.m. to a building in the area of 500 North and Taylor Way on a report of a man stabbed in the neck by a woman.

Cami Lynn Eastvold, 41, was leaving the building as officers arrived, and she had what appeared to be blood on her face and hands, the statement says. She was taken into custody.

Inside the building, officers found an unconscious man on the floor with a wound to his neck and a great deal of what looked like blood around him.

The reporting officer wrote that the man was transported to the hospital, where he was rushed into surgery and was later in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

No further information on his condition was available.

According to the statement, witnesses told police there was a little get-together in the office after work. They said Eastvold and the male victim left and went to the RV in which the two live on the property behind the business. About five minutes later, the witnesses said, they heard the male victim yelling for someone to call 911.

As they left the office, the witnesses said, they saw the victim unconscious in the hallway and Eastvold running from the building to the RV and back into the building, saying that “she needed to leave and he knew what I would do if you hit me.”

At the police station, Eastvold appeared to be highly intoxicated, the reporting officer wrote. Eastvold declined to be interviewed and requested an attorney.

A search warrant for the RV was obtained and, according to the charging document, a knife that appeared to have blood on it was found inside the RV.

Eastvold was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder-domestic violence, a first-degree felony.