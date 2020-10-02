Pres. Trump records brief video before flight to Walter Reed for COVID-19 treatment, monitoring

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — President Donald Trump recorded a short video prior to leaving the White House for a brief flight to Walter Reed Medical Center for monitoring and possible treatment of COVID-19.

The video was released after Trump had left in Marine One. In the video, Trump delivers the following message:

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but were going to make sure that things work out .

“The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget. Thank you.”

Trump had tweeted late Thursday saying he and wife Melania had tested positive for the virus. His tweet indicated he would begin quarantine immediately.

Late Friday afternoon, it was announced that Trump would instead be moved to Walter Reed. The first lady remained at the White House.

See Trump’s earlier tweet below: