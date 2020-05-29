Procession for fallen Ogden officer Nate Lyday set for 4-5 p.m. Friday

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A procession will be held for fallen Ogden City Police Officer Nate Lyday, whose body will be transported Friday afternoon from the Medical Examiner’s office in West Valley City back to a mortuary in Ogden.

Lyday, 24, was fatally shot in the line of duty while responding to a reported domestic abuse threat. The suspected shooter ran from the porch of a home at 365 Jackson Ave., Ogden, and entered the residence, slamming the door. As Lyday and a parole officer ran for the door, bullets were fired through the door, OCPD officials say.

Lyday was killed, as was the suspected shooter. The parole officer is expected to survive his gunshot injuries.

“This afternoon, May 29, 2020, the Ogden City Police Department along with other law enforcement and emergency services agencies will be participating in a tribute escort for Officer Lyday as we escort his body from SLC back to Ogden,” the OCPD statement says.

“The public is invited to show their support and view the procession as it passes. Please be sure to remain safe and stay out of the roadway.”

Any law enforcement or emergency services agency wishing to participate should stage in the parking lot at 4315 S. 2700 West in West Valley City by 3:45 p.m., the statement says.

The procession will leave the Calvin Rampton Complex at approximately 1600 hours,” the statement says. “It will travel south on 2700 west to 4700 south. From 4700 south the procession will get onto I-215 and travel north to Legacy Parkway.

“The procession will exit Legacy Parkway at US-89. We will travel along Washington Blvd to 21st St and proceed past the Francom Public Safety Building,” the Ogden City Police statement says.

“We will then travel south on Washington Boulevard to approximately 34th Street. It is anticipated that the procession will end at approximately 1700-1730.”