Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging

April 5 (UPI) — Procter & Gamble on Friday recalled 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain Ace and Ariel pods due to defective packaging.
According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible bags manufactured between September and February.
The outer packaging can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk to children of the contents are ingested or exposed to the skin and eyes.
Recalled products include:
- Gain Flings Original
- Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent
- Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent
- Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent
- Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi
- Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense
- Tide Pods Original
- Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost
- Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent
- Tide Pods Free & Gentle
- Tide Pods Oxi
- Tide Pods Ultra Oxi
- Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent
- Tide Pods Light
- Ace Pods Clean Breeze
- Ace Pods Spring Meadow
- Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze
Consumers should contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a replacement child-resistant bag at no charge to store the product, as well as a cabinet lock to secure laundry products.
Recalled lot codes are listed at Procter & Gamble’s recall program web page. Consumers who own a bag with a recalled lot code can submit a photo of the recalled product with the lot code to be reimbursed.
There are no confirmed cases directly related to the defective products.
Procter & Gamble received four reports of children in the U.S. accessing the packets, three of which reported ingestion at the time the recalled products were sold, but it’s unclear if the packets came from defective bags.