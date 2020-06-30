Provo Police: Driver shot by protester Monday night; officials seek photos, videos of suspect, incident

PROVO, Utah, June 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Police officials confirmed Tuesday that a driver was shot Monday night during a planned protest and counter-protest, and the victim sped from the scene to seek medical attention.

Both protests progressed without incident until 8:38 p.m., a Provo Police Department statement says. At that point, police got a call reporting gun shots and a possible hit and run.

“Shortly thereafter, we received another call regarding a shooting victim at Utah Valley Hospital,” the police statement says.

“Numerous citizens and protestors provided video footage. A white SUV was driving south on University Avenue before pulling into the right turn lane in an attempt to turn onto Center Street,” the police statement says.

“Several protesters began crowding around the vehicle. A male protestor ran to the SVU on the passenger side, pointed a handgun at driver and shot one round through the window.”

The driver, who was struck by the bullet, hit the gas trying to leave the situation. He struck another protester while fleeing the scene. That protester rolled up on the SUV driver’s hood. No information was shared about the protester’s condition.

The driver is expected to survive, officials said.

“The video then shows that the protestor conceals the firearm and continues to protest. This same protestor later approached another vehicle at 500 North and University Avenue striking and breaking the window with the handgun.”

Police would like whose who attended or watched the protests to share any photos and video that may be helpful in the investigation.