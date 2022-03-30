Provo UTA bus involved in crash, takes out gas pump before slamming into vacant motel

PROVO, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire and Rescue units are on the scene of an early morning traffic accident which ended with a UTA bus taking out a gas pump before careening into the front of a vacant motel.

A pickup truck was also involved in the two vehicle crash, which happened early Wednesday morning near the intersection of University Parkway and Canyon Rd.

According to a statement posted on PF&R’s Facebook page, ” At 5 a.m. this morning, Provo Fire and Rescue crews responded to an accident involving a UVX bus and another vehicle. As a result of the accident, the bus crashed into a gas pump and then into a motel. Fortunately, the motel is currently under renovation, so nobody was inside,” the statement said.

“The driver of the bus was extricated and transported to the hospital. The other vehicle driver was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.”

No other patient information was provided.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, University Parkway is closed between University Ave. and Canyon Rd. Estimated clearance time is 10 a.m.

The cause of the accident has yet to be released.